'What's happening right now is a miracle'

THREE RIVERS — Growing up in Sturgis, Carissa Kerschner did not have the best of situations.

Drug use was common in her home, and her parents and family were in and out of jail. She became a mother at 17 years old, but got caught up in drugs and alcohol as well, eventually going to jail.

Now, after a year residing at Amanda’s House, a recovery home in Three Rivers started by Hope United for women struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, the now-24-year-old Kerschner has defied the odds and is now one year sober, continuing her current employment at a local restaurant, getting her own apartment later this month, and about to officially reunite with her now 7-year-old daughter, Myla.

She’ll have another accolade to hang her hat on: becoming the first graduate of the Amanda’s House program. Her accomplishment was celebrated in a ceremony held at the house Tuesday, with dozens of people in attendance.

In the 12 months she was in Amanda’s House, Kerschner went through a faith-based program that introduced her to religion, while also working through a 12-step program, meeting with a sponsor and mentor, and receiving life skills training, educational classes and counseling, as well as other additional criteria outlined by the program. Kerschner, in an emotional speech to everyone in attendance, said the experience has changed her life.

“Being here has really transformed me into a woman that I didn’t know existed,” Kerschner said. “Everything I’ve been working toward has been for me so I could be better for my daughter. That’s what matters at the end of the day. If I’m not okay and I’m not where I need to be as a woman, then what does she have? … It warms my heart that I have all these people who wanted to pour love into me. I grew closer to God.”

Kerschner said the experience also helped teach her how to communicate better as a person.

“I can now talk to people in a different way. Growing up, I didn’t know how to talk to people; it was always fighting, always yelling,” Kerschner said. “God just gave me this ability to be able to talk and share wisdom, and I want to be able to help people that are where I was so they can get to where I am and go higher and higher.”

Kerschner said it would be hard to say goodbye to those at the house, saying she will miss the volunteers at the house, but is planning on keeping up Bible study after she leaves the house and wants to become an advocate for the Amanda’s House program. She also said she developed a family of sorts with members of Riverside Church.

Bonnie Booko, Riverside’s co-pastor, said Kerschner is “totally not the same person” as the one she met when she first entered Amanda’s House.

“What’s on you is a glow and a joy and a confidence, it’s so beautiful,” Booko said to Kerschner at the end of her speech. “Way to go, you stuck it out.”

Kerschner said she did stick it out a bit, saying there were times where she wanted to quit the program.

“There was times when I was like, nope, I’m leaving, I’m moving out, and they intervened every time,” Kerschner said. “This is where I’m supposed to be, this is where I was supposed to get all my resources, all my tools. The way I’ve changed in the last two months, it’s improved.”

Prior to her speech, Kerschner received a gift that was a surprise to almost everybody in attendance – a new car, purchased for her by Elizabeth and Ben Miller of Middlebury, Ind., the family behind Ben’s Soft Pretzels, and their children, Caleb and Lily. Kerschner was visibly shocked by the gift, and was crying tears of joy when she found out about the gift.

Elizabeth, who had the idea to get her the gift, said she came to know Kerschner through being a member of Riverside Church, meeting with her for the first time last summer. She said she felt God “put it on her heart” to give Kerschner a gift when she completed the program.

Jamey Smith, a pastor at Riverside, later on gave Kerschner some encouragement to be confident in herself to continue her progress in recovery.

“The Apostle Paul said, ‘Be confident; He that began a good work in you will complete it.’ You have to have confidence,” Smith said. “Even when you don’t have the accountability that you have in this house, don’t ever lose your confidence. Always have confidence in your recovery, in God, in your walk, in everything because when you accept that defeated mentality, it’s over.”

Amy Kemp, Program Director at Amanda’s House, said she’s proud of Kerschner for graduating, and is excited to have her as the first graduate. She said Kerschner will have everything she needs right out of the gate when she moves out and into her new apartment.

“By the time she leaves, she'll have financial stability, she'll have recovery stability, and she'll have Jesus as her Lord and Savior,” Kemp said.

Kemp said the first graduation was a “dream” for her and Tracey Cole, a pastoral assistant for Celebrate Recovery, who have helped make the house what it is.

“This was a dream for us that we’d be able to do something like this, and seeing our very first graduate, to know that she would be dead likely because addicts, I’m a recovering addict, we have jails, institutions or death as our options. And we beat the odds. That blows me away,” Kemp said. “I saw that spark in her, that same spark I had in jail 12 years ago. She's had her ups and downs, but she's always stood back up. What's happening right now is a miracle.”

Jill Gunn, Executive Director for Hope United, said it was exciting to see the first woman graduate the program, and looks forward to seeing more in the future.

“We are so excited, and we know there’s more coming,” Gunn said. “We know that this is just the start, so we can’t wait to see what God does for us.”

Editor's note: A previous version of this story claimed that Kerschner lost custody of her daughter, which was incorrect information. The Commercial-News apologizes for the error and for any confusion it may have caused.