What a catch!

Asa Ash, 8, of Three Rivers shows off his catch of a 12-inch bass caught during Three Rivers Area Mentoring’s “Hooked on TRAM…Reeling in the Future” fishing tournament on Saturday. Ash won first place in the boys’ division and first place overall, with a total of 2.8 pounds of fish caught. For the girls’ division, 12-year-old Savannah Headley won first place with a total of 2.4 pounds caught. TRAM Director Deb Leland said 15 kids participated in the event, held at the Happy Landing site at Corey Lake in Three Rivers. Participants had three hours to catch as many fish as they can, which were all weighed at the end to come up with their final total. First place in both the boys and girls divisions won $100 Wal-Mart gift cards and a plaque commemorating their achievement. Everyone who participated got a medal, as well.

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON