What’s on your ballot?

THREE RIVERS — The League of Women Voters (LWV) presented non-biased information on Monday regarding the three statewide proposals that will appear on the November 6 ballot. In addition, St. Joseph County Commission on Aging’s Executive Director Tim Stoll and Glen Oaks Community College (GOCC) President David Devier explained their millage requests that will also appear on the ballot.

Trained educational speaker Paula Manley from the LWV began by introducing the three proposals, one of which is a voter-initiated law and two are constitutional amendments. Voter-initiated laws take effect 10 days after the official declaration of the vote and a constitutional amendment takes effect after 45 days.

Proposal 18-1: Marijuana Legalization Initiative

“A proposal-initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers.



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.