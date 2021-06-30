'We're trying to save lives'

BURR OAK — When someone has a cardiac event, time is of the essence.

However, with staffing and recruitment challenges at many fire departments in St. Joseph County, having enough firefighters and emergency personnel on hand to handle both a cardiac event and potentially another event happening at the same time can be difficult.

That’s why a local fire board member is trying to raise funds to get a necessary piece of equipment for all county fire departments to help aid first responders in those type of events.

Jeff Brazo, an insurance agent and member of the Burr Oak Community Fire and Rescue Board, is currently leading an effort to raise $200,000 by Sept. 1 to purchase automated CPR machines for all county fire departments that currently don’t own the machines.

The machines, primarily made by Stryker and Zoll, are designed to automatically perform CPR on a person having a cardiac event to assist firefighters and emergency personnel and allow them to tend to additional duties on a scene if need be.

“Sometimes having enough responders to answer the call for cardiac events can limit the ability to perform effective CPR efforts.” Brazo said. “Automatic CPR Machines like those made by Stryker and Zoll can aid responders in performing consistent and effective CPR with fewer staff on site and allow other department staff to tend to additional duties.”

Brazo said the idea for the fundraiser came during a meeting of his fire department’s board three months ago. At the time, the Burr Oak Fire Department was considering purchasing one of the CPR machines, and in the process of the conversation Brazo said he asked if other volunteer fire departments had them.

“They said none of the volunteer departments in our county have these machines,” Brazo said, adding that Sturgis and Three Rivers’ fire departments, as well as LifeCare, have them. “My question then to folks in our department was, well, what if we try to get this done countywide? It sounds like something most departments can use. We've been going since then.”

Brazo said each of the Stryker units costs $15,000 and can last for seven to ten years. Additional maintenance, he said, which includes software updates and battery replacement can be an additional $500 to $1,200 per year. The goal with the $200,000 mark the effort is trying to reach is to have enough to buy 10 or 11 machines for the departments that need them, and have an ongoing fund departments can use to offset maintenance costs of the machines.

“In the end, if we have $250,000 in the bank, it'd set everybody up pretty good, but our immediate goal is $200,000,” Brazo said. He added if they raise enough money and buy more than 10 machines, they would get a discount, possibly bringing the costs of the machines down by $1,000 to $1,500 per unit.

The effort is also in partnership with the St. Joseph County United Way, who will be helping with coordinating fundraising efforts and being stewards of the funds. Brazo said he originally was talking with the Sturgis Community Foundation about how to get started, and got the idea to partner with the United Way after talking with Three Rivers Fire Chief Jeff Bloomfield.

“He asked if I had talked with Kelly [Hostetler, United Way executive director], and I said I haven't but I probably should,” Brazo said.

In a statement, Hostetler said the partnership with the United Way will be beneficial for the cause, and will allow people to donate specifically to the fund in the future.

“This will allow not only contributions for the immediate purchase of the machines, but also for future donation directly and through payroll deduction, under the annual United Way campaign,” Hostetler said.

Brazo said when he talked with one of the other fire chiefs in the county, he got more of a detailed look at how many personnel usually come out to a scene, and how the importance of having a CPR machine would affect that.

“The average person, even firefighters, have somewhere maybe between two and three minutes that people can actually do compressions before they're physically taxed,” Brazo said. “If they get a call in and it's a cardiac event, the first thing they try to do is get two to three people on scene, and then if they know it's cardiac event and need compressions, they put an all-call out, and they get seven, eight, nine, maybe ten people because they have to rotate until the ambulance gets there.

“These machines can be a benefit to the person having a cardiac event, but it also allows these departments to respond to these events in an efficient manner, in the case it happens to be a situation of if only two or three or four people can respond at the time,” Brazo continued. “Or maybe there's something going on, maybe there's a car accident or fire and they need personnel doing other things as well.”

So far, Brazo’s insurance agency, Ayers-Oak Insurance of Sturgis, has committed to donating $10,000 toward the effort, and are reaching out to businesses and individuals countywide seeking contributions. He added he is not looking to request funding from government agencies that already support the departments via taxes, instead looking to fund the purchase via private and business donations.

If people want to donate toward the effort, Brazo said they can make an online donation on the St. Joseph County United Way website and mention the CPR Machine Fund, or send a check to the United Way with the CPR Machine Fund in the memo line. If people need more information about the effort or the machines, they can reach out to Brazo at (269) 689-0200 or the United Way at (269) 467-9099.

Brazo said his hope is to raise enough money to get the machines, but also to see the effort as a way for local fire departments to collaborate with each other.

“There's not a lot of coordinated efforts outside of what the chiefs try to accomplish with their committee when it comes to these kind of things, and finding funds to keep these departments going in addition to the tax dollars we provide for them is sometimes a challenge,” Brazo said. “I'm hoping this maybe sets up a model that can be used for future things that would benefit the community as well.”

All in all, Brazo said the main thing is to help those in need when they need it most.

“In the end, we're trying to save lives,” Brazo said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.