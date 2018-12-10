Well-regarded TRDDA director gives notice

THREE RIVERS — Dave Vago, executive director of Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority, announced Monday that he will leave his post effective Dec. 10.

Vago sent the following letter to Board Chair Andrew George, the TRDDA Executive Committee and Board of Directors, as well as all pertinent City of Three Rivers Human Resources staff:

Dear Andrew, et al:

I am writing this letter to provide notice that I will be leaving my position as Executive Director of the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority and Michigan Main Street program effective at 11:59 pm on Monday, December 10, 2018—four weeks from the date of this letter. Please accept my notice as such.

At this coming Friday’s regular, monthly meeting of the Board of Directors, I will discuss my recommendations for work priorities between now and December 10, as well as my recommendations for continuing with a smooth transition and filling the position once I have departed. Although I do not have much of it left, I may elect to use some or all of my remaining vacation time during the next four weeks in order to address any personal matters as they arise. I will plan to attend the December 7th Board meeting. As time permits after my departure, I may be periodically available for continued support. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me on this.

This position has afforded me a great deal of personal and professional growth. We have made some significant progress in opening new businesses, strengthening the impact of our events, and changing perceptions of our downtown over the past two and a half years. I have enjoyed getting to know our board, volunteers, supporters, stakeholders, and the community as a whole over that time. I thank all of you for the opportunity to have helped facilitate this vital work, and to have served a community that means so much to me.

For those who wish to remain in touch, I will be happy to provide forwarding contact information.

I wish you and the organization the best success in your continued work.

Sincerely,

David A. Vago

Monday’s announcement comes just six months after Vago was forced to resign under false pretenses before eventually rescinding that resignation. On Monday, April 30, Vago was summoned to a private meeting to discuss his annual performance review with former TRDDA Board Chair Ron Buckhold and former Board Treasurer Sharon Bachinski. At that meeting Buckhold and Bachinski told Vago that his review was poor enough to warrant Vago’s resignation without showing him the complete review. The two proceeded to give Vago an ultimatum, resign or be dismissed by a vote at the board’s next meeting.

In the days and weeks that followed Buckhold and Bachinski resigned, and amid an outpouring of public support, Vago rescinded his resignation and remained the organization’s executive director. In an interview with the Commercial-News on Tuesday, Nov. 13, Vago said unlike the resignation he tenured in May of last year, the letter he sent on Monday was of his own accord.

“This is entirely me — it’s something I’ve been thinking about for quite some months now — and it’s not a conclusion I reached lightly,” Vago said.

Vago is leaving, in part, to pay better attention to his health and wellbeing. He added that challenges that come with the position impacted his decision as well.

“Partly it’s for my own health, there’s a lot to this job and the number of different things that this job is responsible for and number of times in a week that I have to completely change directions and jump on something else — it adds up over time — and so I’m partly making this move to make sure that I can pay a little more attention to my own health and wellbeing,” he said.

“The other part of it is that there are challenges in this job that are bigger than me, that are longer running than any of my time here, that existed before I came, and that really have to be addressed I think for this community, for this organization to be ready and able to handle this work is a complete and total commitment.”

While Vago admits the fallout of his forced resignation resulted in “mixed feelings” for him about moving forward as the organization’s director, he never saw his exit as inevitable.

“It’s not something that I saw as inevitable at the time, certainly — even as it was happening — I had mixed feelings about going forward, I had mixed feelings about the board’s decision to keep me on. But the energy that some of the board members put into seeing that whole thing through, and the way that it turned out gave me a little bit of hope that there was something to work with, and there have been some board members who have really stepped up and have tried to make a difference and move some things forward, and we have made some progress,” he said.

“I didn’t see this as an inevitability at the time but perhaps it was anyway, I don’t know. Coming out of it I did want to try and make something out of this but I do see that the reasons I gave for stepping down — those are real — and as much as I would like to say that I could impact our budget or our finances well enough that ends are going to be met, there are a lot of people competing for dollars in this community right now and there aren’t a whole lot of us going to bat for this organization. And even if the fiscal problems were solved there’s also an issue with volunteer capacity. That little handful of board members that stepped up to help and to start trying to get things going again after that situation, there’s only a couple of them.

“Those two things combined really to me mean that this community is going to have to have some hard conversations about what it wants to do going forward, how much programing this organization will take on, how much programing will the community support in terms of volunteer hours and financial support? It’s totally a worthwhile cause; it’s as worthwhile as any cause in Three Rivers. It’s not simply because I want to see downtown return to Mayberry or whatever, it’s because it’s an investment in the tax base and it’s the most sustainable and impactful way that we could invest in our city’s tax base for the short- and the long-term. We have to recognize that all of the amenities we want to invest in are great but this is an investment that builds a tax base that can fund the others.”

Vago said going forward the TRDDA needs the community to “come out and back it up” in order for the momentum established downtown to continue.

“It doesn’t mean that every person has to step up and run an entire event, it just means that people have to come to the table and everybody has to be willing to do a small part. As the saying goes, ‘Many hands make light work.’ There’s a lot of progress being made and there’s a lot more progress to be made and to be proud of with everyone helping to pull on an oar,” he said.

“The organization is going to have to make some short term decisions about its capacity to handle work and to handle expenditures, so it can do the things that will be most effective and prioritize those things first. I’ll be working with the board over the next four weeks to come up with some specific recommendations for exactly what that means. I think not having a director while they conduct a search will be stressful but also help them financially.”

Vago said the organization may want to consider reducing the director position’s salary prior to beginning the search for a new one, as he believes the salary he was offered just over two years ago isn’t sustainable at the TRDDA’s current funding levels.

“That’s tricky because you want to pay enough to be able to get somebody who can do the work and has a little bit of experience but the flipside to that is that if you bring somebody in at a price you can afford — and let’s say there’s someone who is relatively recently out of school and would work for only $32,000 or whatever — provide them the tools that they need, provide them with the support they need, and you’ll get the leadership and direction that you want,” he said.

Vago listed resiliency and a willingness to get to know and understand the community as key characteristics the board should look for in its next director.

“Well, I don’t think this is always the easiest place to work, so I think resilience is going to be important in the next candidate. There’s also a lot to learn in this community, so you don’t want somebody who’s just going to shoot from the hip — it’s going to be important to have somebody who can take some time to get to know people and get to learn and understand the community, and all of the different interests and variables that are at play to try and make something like this work,” he said.

“But at the same time I think this community expects a certain type of leadership — it’s partly true in a lot of places but it’s especially true here — I think this community looks for leadership that provides action quickly, and if the next candidate for this position is somebody who is able to convey that, I think they’ll flow with the politics here a little bit, more easily than they may otherwise.”

Vago said if he could give the next executive director any advice, it would be to “know your community, treat them with respect, sell the organization, sell the cause, and be proud and vocal about your accomplishments.”

“And always be polite but don’t be afraid to say exactly what the organization needs in order to survive, succeed, and thrive,” he said.

The Pennsylvania native isn’t certain where he’ll end up just yet but he is considering several options.

“Going forward for me there are a few options, I’ve been applying for some things, I’ve been interviewing for some things, there’s a possibility I might continue on with similar kind of work in another community, that’s potentially on the table. I also left a previous life as a contractor and consultant in museum development, historical revitalization projects, and other such things, and there’s still some viability in that work for me,” he said.

“But I’m going to take some time off — unless something really exciting comes up that I really want to jump on — I’m going to be taking some time off after my time here ends, to reassess, get my bearings, and make sure that I have a good plan moving forward.”

Vago said he is grateful for those who supported him over the past year, and urges those individuals to continue to support the efforts being made to revitalize downtown Three Rivers.

“I’d like to thank them for coming out and being vocal in their support in that time of crisis. I would also like to encourage them to remember to support and get behind the cause when it’s not in crisis too — it was meaningful when it was in crisis but what’s most impactful is supporting the everyday work,” he said.

“We tend to speak up most readily when things are not going well, we tend to react when things are not going well, which can mean that the tenor of the conversation can often be negative because that’s when we’re being the loudest, that’s when we hear from each other the most. But we’ve actually begun an amazing thing downtown — even a year ago, things were fairly quiet on a Friday night — you can now come downtown on any given Friday night and there’s people out walking the block and all of the parking spots are full, there are lights on, there’s stuff happening. There are businesses down there that will still be here in 10 years and that will still be doing well, and that’s a significant change from the direction our downtown and so many downtowns were headed in when I was a kid and even when I was a younger adult.

“This is a moment and it’s a really cool one for places like this. It’s not at all out of the question to see a downtown that is really a hopping place and people want to come to, not just from our community but from elsewhere too. There’s dollars and cents value in that — you can take it to the bank — but there’s also a long-term positive — I mean immeasurable, incredible positive impact — on the community and the quality of life we have here. When I say that I’m grateful for people coming out during the crisis and averting what could have been a really bad thing for me, I mean it. But I also want to see this community take this seriously and take the work we’re doing seriously enough to make sure that it keeps going, and in fact, ensure that it becomes more robust and more aggressive. […] It will never be easier to get this done than it is right now, if the community chooses to commit to it.”

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.