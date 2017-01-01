On Monday, March 27, Howardsville Christian School junior Jaime Martinez Ros (left) and freshman Oakley Withers help prepare the school’s ball diamond for spring as part of the 2017 I-Term, a week of service or mission trips that immediately precedes spring break. Sixth- through 12th-graders each engaged in one of the following activities: a Mexico Mission Trip, a trip to the Creation Museum to do volunteer work, a trip to Wayumi in Pennsylvania (a missions training grounds), or staying back at school to work on the baseball field, the nature trail, and school grounds clean-up.