A week of service
On Monday, March 27, Howardsville Christian School junior Jaime Martinez Ros (left) and freshman Oakley Withers help prepare the school’s ball diamond for spring as part of the 2017 I-Term, a week of service or mission trips that immediately precedes spring break. Sixth- through 12th-graders each engaged in one of the following activities: a Mexico Mission Trip, a trip to the Creation Museum to do volunteer work, a trip to Wayumi in Pennsylvania (a missions training grounds), or staying back at school to work on the baseball field, the nature trail, and school grounds clean-up.