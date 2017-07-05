We’re going to Disney World!

Make-A-Wish recipient, Sonja Hodson, age 4, along with her parents Jason and Liz Hodson, sit in the limo that will whisk them away to the airport where they will board a plane bound for Florida. Sonja is recovering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia B Cell. There they will stay at Give Kids The World, a resort tailored to meet the needs of children with serious illnesses. While there, Sonja will be able to visit Disney World, Universal Studios, and Sea World. Earlier in the week, Sonja was the honored guest at a send-off party make possible by the generous donations of Cavoni’s Restaurant, Walmart, and the Dollar Tree. The mission of Make-A-Wish International is to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy.

Photo provided