Wax museum fun

Third grade students continued the tradition of the Wax Museum this week at Centreville Elementary. Each student in the entire third grade chose a person to research for weeks and represent for two days this week.  As they stood scattered around the library, class after class stopped by the exhibits and pushed the “buttons” of students to initiate a report on the person they had chosen.  Without a hitch, students rattled off interesting facts and information about their chosen person time and time again.

