Water tower change order approved

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission Tuesday, June 6, approved a change order for $1,400 to Fedewa, Inc. for modifications to the Three Rivers water tower project.

The overcoat work was finished on Saturday, June 3; initially the city had determined that gray (instead of black) should be used in the logo and on the letters so it matched the lower portion of the tank. However, after the first logo was painted on May 27, they determined that gray was not the right color. The decision to change to black for the logos and the “Three Rivers” text cost $1,350; the change order also includes the electrical building door being painted the same gray as the tower.

According to Department of Public Services director Amy Roth, the project was awarded well under budget, so the additional money is easily covered with the budgeted amount.

During citizen comment time, Jared Hoffmaster said the tower looked fantastic.

Commissioner Norm Stutesman said the logo emphasized that Three Rivers was a place to bring the family and play.

