Water rates proposed to significantly increase in TR

UPDATED 4:37 P.M. May 25, 2021

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers residents’ water residential equivalent unit (REU) rates are proposed to skyrocket 93 percent over the next four years, thanks to a state mandate surrounding lead service line replacements and other upcoming city projects.

In 2018, the state of Michigan mandated cities across the state have all of their lead service lines replaced by the beginning of 2041, a response to the Flint Water Crisis. However, many municipalities, including Three Rivers, are expected to bear the brunt of the cost to do so, calling the measure an “unfunded mandate.”

A potential user fee ordinance update proposes city residents’ water REU rates to increase because of this mandate, a part of an overall increase in water and sewer rates in the city. The update is expected to be discussed at a special meeting of the Three Rivers City Commission Tuesday, with a public hearing on it potentially being held Tuesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. in person at the old Three Rivers Public Library building at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and South Douglas Avenue.

Under the proposed update, water REU costs, considered to be a sort of bi-monthly flat rate for water customers, would go from $25.40 per REU to $37.97 per REU beginning July 1 of this year, and subsequent increases to $41.11 per REU in 2022, $45.22 per REU in 2023 and $47.48 per REU in 2024. A residential equivalent unit is equal to 122.4 gallons per day and 16.37 cubic feet per day.

Lockport Township’s water REU rate will also be going up as well, from $31.75 per REU currently, up to $59.35 per REU by 2024.

Other portions of the water and sewer rates are expected to go up under the plan, but not as dramatically as the water REU costs. Water commodity rates, which are charged based on water usage, are proposed to increase from $2.12 per 100 cubic feet currently to $2.60 per 100 cubic feet beginning July 1, then up to $2.73 per 100 cubic feet in 2022, $2.87 per 100 cubic feet in 2023 and $2.96 per 100 cubic feet in 2024. Sewer REU rates are expected to increase from $57.09 per REU currently to $59.39 by July 1, 2023, with increases beginning in 2022. Sewer commodity rates are also proposed to increase as well, from $2.69 currently per 100 cubic feet, up to $3.65 per 100 cubic feet by 2023.

A 15 percent senior citizen discount for the first 1,100 cubic feet measured will remain in place.

Three Rivers Mayor Tom Lowry said because of the mandate, and the lack of state funds available to do the work of replacing lines, it would put residents in a difficult spot. The estimated cost of replacing all of the lead service lines in the city would be approximately $10 million.

“That’s going to come out of Three Rivers citizens’ pockets, and that’s just wrong,” Lowry said.

Lowry said the lines in question to be replaced are not major water lines but rather connector lines that go from the water main to houses. He said the city doesn’t know how many there are in total in the city, and only knows where some of them are. The city is expected to receive a grant from the state that would cover the cost for a third party to find all the lead service lines, but no money from the state would be allocated to replace them.

“We’re estimating there’s probably 1,000 of these lines, and it takes $10,000 to do each one,” Lowry said. “You have to get an excavator in, you have to rip up the street slightly to go get to the main. That’s $10,000 a pop, and that’s $10 million. If we do $500,000 a year, we can get it done in 20 years.”

The city is not expected to begin the work this year, rather waiting until next year to begin. That wait, Lowry said, is to give citizens an opportunity to put pressure on lawmakers in Lansing to get funding for these projects so water rates don’t have to increase as high as they could.

“For too many years, there are people in Lansing who don't want taxes, so they keep cutting taxes, and it's not enough to meet infrastructure demands anymore,” Lowry said. “Between roads and now water, bottom line is Lansing wants to have as cheap a tax as possible, and it's like a game for some of those people. … We need to essentially have a revolt; people who keep cutting taxes don’t care, but we’re the ones who have to pay for them. My hope is to bring pressure on them for a year.”

Lowry said another issue with funding is that the city has pre-planned local road replacement projects coming up in the next six years, as well as another unspecified $500,000 unfunded mandate from the state.

“It’s an unusual constellation of big jobs coming up, plus this unfunded mandate, and they’re about 50/50,” Lowry said.

Overall, once the project is done, Lowry said it would be a benefit to residents.

“Once you know lead is affecting the water in your house, you want to rip that out because it could be affecting your children more than the adults,” Lowry said. “We have to get them out, because they’re unsafe.”

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.

Editor's note: A previous version of the story implied the entire water bill rate was being raised by 93 percent, when it was only the REU rate that was getting a 93 percent increase; the other parts of the combined water/sewer rates will be going up, but not as significantly as the water REU rate. The Commercial-News apologizes for the error and for any confusion it may have caused.