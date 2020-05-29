Water Festival canceled

THREE RIVERS — COVID-19 has claimed another big festival, and this time, it’s one of the biggest in St. Joseph County.

Friday, the Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce announced that the 64th Annual Water Festival has been canceled for the first time in history.

“It was a very difficult decision,” Chamber President Christy Trammell said. “We know this is such a point of community pride as well as an activity in the midst of a lot of activities that have been canceled this year.”

Originally scheduled for June 18-20, in late April the event was postponed to July 23-25, in the hopes of the pandemic slowing down by that time. However, Trammell said the situation state-wide has not eased up enough for the festival to continue.

“This is the state of where we’re at now as a country,” Trammell said. “As everyone keeps saying, we’re all going through this together. We’re not an exception in our community, nor will we put our community in jeopardy of becoming a hotspot by holding a festival when the governor isn’t even allowing festivals at this point.”

Trammell said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s continued executive order limiting gatherings to 10 people or less, as well as consideration for the health and well-being of the community, were the biggest factors in making the decision to outright cancel.

“When we postponed that a month ago, we were still hoping there would be change. [Whitmer] started on phase three of her six-phase plan, and we’re still on phase three two months later,” Trammell said. “Now they’re talking about not getting to phase six, which would allow for festivals, until fall, which totally eliminates the possibility of holding a festival.”

Trammell said this festival isn’t the first festival to be cancelled in the area, nor would it be the last. She said she understands the frustration some people may have about the situation, whether out of anger at the national pandemic situation or sadness about the cancellation, and stressed patience.

“This is something that none of us have ever had to go through, and we just have to be patient and really work with each other as a community to continue to support one another and be helping,” Trammell said.

Trammell said the Chamber does plan on holding the festival again next year, and is already looking forward to it.

“We’re hoping we come out bigger and better next year,” Trammell said.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 23 or robert@threeriversnews.com.