Wastewater treatment plant to perform dye testing Wednesday

THREE RIVERS — The City of Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant will be dye testing portions of their plant starting Wednesday, Nov. 6, according to a press release Friday from the Jones and Henry engineering company.

The plant will be using a non-toxic tracer dye to do the test, which the release states has been approved for use by the Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy and is safe for human health and the environment.

According to the release, the dye will pass through the wastewater treatment plant and eventually discharge into the St. Joseph River. The dye may be noticeable as a bright fluorescent yellow/green color in the water for up to seven days after the testing date.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact the City of Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant at (269) 273-5885.

