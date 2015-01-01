Warnaar Trail celebrates grand opening at Meyer Broadway Park

THREE RIVERS — Meyer Broadway Park in Three Rivers celebrated the grand opening of the Warnaar Trail Sunday, the newest mountain biking trail in St. Joseph County.

Dozens of biking enthusiasts, sponsors, volunteers, and families were on hand to open the trail, created by Daniel Warnaar, a Schoolcraft resident and president of the Southwest Michigan Mountain Biking Association.

“It’s amazing to have this finally open,” Warnaar said. “We’ve had bikes on it for a little bit, but getting it all worn in, maintained, and ready to expose it to the public to come on down, have a good time and eat some burgers is the main goal of today.”

Warnaar is right to be excited. The trail is the culmination of almost four years of planning by Warnaar, SWMMBA, and St. Joseph County Parks and Recreation Director Jaymes MacDonald.

“It was November of 2015, and Jaymes MacDonald sent a general inquiry email to us at SWMMBA, saying, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about putting a mountain bike trail on one of our properties, would you guys be interested in helping us out?’” Warnaar said. “At that point, there was a lot of work done to kind of survey the area and figure out where a trail could fit, and where we could do it. After a little bit of planning, we got some equipment in here, a lot of volunteer help, and then all of a sudden, we’ve got a trail to ride that’s almost seven miles.”

The trail itself is exactly 6.7 miles long, Warnaar said, and designed in a way that everyone from the novice biker to the experienced biker can enjoy.

“It’s only 29 inches wide, so it’s easy to get in and out of the trees without doing much damage. It’s a very flow-oriented trail with a lot of berms and no major jumps, so it’s ideal for any kind of user,” Warnaar said. “I think that anybody from the person that just buys a bike and has never ridden before should be able to get through this without any problem. The people that are hardcore racers that are super-fast are going to have some fun, too, so anybody can come out and enjoy this trail.”

Warnaar praised the location of the trail, saying that the county’s Parks and Recreation Department does a great job of maintaining Meyer Broadway Park.