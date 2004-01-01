The War and Treaty to grace the stage at HarmonyFest

THREE RIVERS —The War and Treaty will be the last of six musical acts to perform at the 24th annual HarmonyFest on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Deadwood, The Root Doctor, New Jerusalem, Delilah DeWylde, and the Kaitlin Rose Band will also perform.

The War and Treaty, which consists of married duo Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter, will perform at 8:30 p.m. Together they carry an inspiring story about how the power of music changed a tragedy into a triumph and helped them find their song.

Before Trotter met his “guiding angel,” he served in Iraq from 2004 to 2007. Trotter said his “unit was encamped in one of Saddam Hussein’s private places,” and in midst of the war, Trotter discovered his voice on Hussein’s “forgotten piano.”

There he learned piano and wrote his first song, “Dear Maria.” Trotter said he wrote the song in honor of his “battle buddy” who lost his life.

“My battle buddy would always write letters home to his wife and his children. One day he perished in the war, and no more letters would come except one more,” Trotter said. “This letter would say if I don’t make it, I love you. I pretty much just improvised and used my imagination on what the rest of that letter would say.”



Please see Wednesday's print or e-edition for full article.