Wanted felon in connection to Paul’s Pantry shooting

Three Rivers Police Department is asking for assistance in locating wanted felon, 21-year-old Bobby Rouseau. Rouseau is wanted in connection to the shooting that occurred on Monday, May 28 at Paul’s Pantry Convenience Store in Three Rivers.

He is a black male, height 5’10, weighing 180 pounds. His last known location was on Mintdale/Engle Road area in Florence Township, Sturgis, Mich.

Rouseau has a valid felony warrant for Assault with Intent to Murder. Discharge Firearm from Vehicle and Felony Firearm. He may be accompanied by his girlfriend 22-year-old Emily Janet Gutierrez, a Hispanic female, height 5’4, weighing 145 pounds.

Rouseau should be considered armed and dangerous.

Three Rivers Police Department has been assisted by LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Emergency Response Team and St. Joseph County Special Response Team in attempting to apprehend Rouseau.

If you know the whereabouts of Rouseau, please contact the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County, Mich. Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195, or the LaGrange County Sheriffs Department at (260) 463-7491.