Walther Farms pack a big impact

THREE RIVERS — Walther Farms heads into their ninth year with the Paw Pack Program.

The program is designed to supply students with food over the weekend, in order to prevent them from coming to school hungry on Monday.

“(Students) are given breakfast and lunch in school during the week, but on the weekends, they don’t have that support,” Walther Farms Accounting Assistant Nancy Poynter said.

Every week, Poynter said the program feeds 600-plus students from kindergarten through high school in the Three Rivers and White Pigeon school districts.

Students receive a Walther Farms potato bag packed with two lunches, two breakfasts, two drinks, and seven snacks, such as Jell-O, pudding and fruit.

Poytner said Walther Farms Community Foundation provides the funding for the meals. Members of the foundation collect the money and buy truckloads of food, around 18-20 gallons at a time, from Spartan Foods at the local Harding’s in Three Rivers.

“It is a local program, and the food comes from a local store,” Poytner said. “There’s a value for it, that’s for sure.”

Poytner said she realized the program could solve multiple problems at once when she first brought up the idea to the school board.

“When I first presented this to the school board, what our plan was, the young lady that presented before me was an intern in a reading program, and she said she could not do it on Mondays because the kids were coming to school hungry,” Poytner said. “Our program feeds them for that weekend, so it was totally right inline with what we were planning on doing, (it) was solving a problem for her and for the school system. The problem is they are not supported.”

The Paw Pack Program runs all year long. In addition to providing weekend meals during the school year, the Paw Pack Program gives out potato bags at farmers markets in the summer.

The Paw Pack Program and the Walther Farms Foundation are successful in large part because of the help it gets from volunteers and donations. If interested, contact Walther Farms at (269) 278-2383 for more information.

