Walking a mile in her shoes

THREE RIVERS — Men from around the area strapped on high heels over the weekend and took a walk to spread awareness of the impact of domestic violence and sexual assault in southwest Michigan.

The eighth annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event occurred Saturday, starting at Lafayette Park in Three Rivers. Put on by Domestic And Sexual Abuse Services, the event featured a hog roast, face painting, a cake walk, and of course, the signature mile walk.

“The premise is to have men come in, strap on some high heels, and walk a mile in ‘her shoes,’ to empower survivors of domestic and sexual violence and to step out and speak out and say no more violence against women,” DASAS Executive Director Rose Ludwick said. “It’s a way to have the males step up and say, ‘I will step out, I’ll speak up and say no more violence against women.’”