Voting information

Due to the anticipated high voter turnout, as well as a federal court ruling that removed the “straight ticket voting” option from the November General Election ballot, longer wait times at the polls are expected on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The straight ticket option was available on previous November General Election ballots. It allowed voters to mark one office for the party of their choice that automatically cast a vote for each candidate in that party. Without the straight ticket option, voters must shade the oval for each candidate/office individually.

To vote, simply appear at your assigned polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Polling locations are listed below:

• Burr Oak Township — Township Hall, 208 Front St.

• Colon Township — Township Hall, 132 N. Blackstone Ave.

• Constantine Township — Township Hall, 165 Canaris

• Fabius Township — Township Hall, 13108 West Broadway

• Fawn River Township — Township Hall, 31194 Fawn River Rd.

• Florence Township — Township Hall, Corner of Banker and Burgener Rd.

• Flowerfield Township — Township Hall, Corner of M-216 and Creglow Rd.

• Leonidas Township — Township Hall, 30970 King Rd.

• Lockport Township — Township Hall, Corner of Holtom and River Rd.

• Mendon Township — Township Hall, 136 W. Main

• Mottville Township — Township Hall, 68596 Thomas

• Nottawa Township — Township Hall, 112 S. Clark St.

• Park Township — Township Hall, 53640 Parkville Rd.

• Sherman Township — Township Hall, Corner of Balk and Featherstone Rd. 64962 Balk Rd.

• Sturgis Township — Township Hall - 26015 W. US 12

• White Pigeon Township — Township Hall - 16975 US 12

• City of Sturgis — All 4 precincts vote in the lower level of the Sturges-Young Auditorium

• City of Three Rivers — All 4 precincts vote at the Riverside Church, 207 E. Michigan Avenue

