Volunteers help clean up downtown on Community Cleanup Day

THREE RIVERS – More than 60 volunteers came out to downtown Three Rivers on Saturday morning for a good cause: beautifying the downtown area.

The annual Community Cleanup Day, according to Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Tricia Meyer, has been going on for at least a decade. Volunteers helped putting down new mulch, pulling weeds and picking up trash in the downtown parking lots, the mural mall, and the Scidmore Park petting zoo and Farmer’s Market.

Volunteers included people from the community and groups such as the DDA, UAW Local 2093, the Three Rivers Public Library, the Three Rivers Improvement Movement, L.A. Coffee Café, Corey Lake Orchard, the Riviera Theatre, and probationers from the Twin County Probation Center.

