Volunteers help ‘create the Corey Lake trail’ during event

THREE RIVERS — More than a dozen volunteers from the southwest Michigan area gathered in the woods just off West Clear Lake Road and Coon Hollow Road west of Three Rivers Wednesday for a unique project.

The project, done through the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC), was to help create a new trail and clear out invasive species near Corey Lake at the lake’s North Bay Preserve. Mitch Lettow from the SWMLC said the project is part of their Wednesday Warrior workday program, which started 15 years ago.

“Once a week, we rotate around to a different preserve, and the task might be trail work, it might be invasive plant removal, it might be seed collecting, sign posting, and many other things,” Lettow said. “We coordinated our regular Wednesday Warrior series of workdays to coincide with this preserve.”

Lettow said the 15-acre property was donated a few years ago to SWMLC by the Mittler family, who live around Corey Lake. Lettow said the family wanted to preserve some of the wild lands and habitat at the north end of Corey Lake, so they donated the property to the organization.

“There’s a lot of wetlands and good habitat at the north end in particular, and relatively few houses. It’s a scenic stretch of road, and they wanted to preserve that,” Lettow said. “The property being 15 acres isn’t on the larger side, it’s very much a used area. There are a lot of people who walk their dogs and ride their bikes in the area, and the views that the hillside provides are phenomenal. You don’t need 1,000 acres to have a great experience in a natural area.”

Lettow said the Wednesday Warriors group has done some work on clearing out invasive species many times at the North Bay Preserve over the last few years, but Wednesday was the first day they worked on the trail. Lettow said the trail, which will primarily be used for hiking, walking and running, will be a third of a mile long and wind its way around the preserve.