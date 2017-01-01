Volleyball tourney raises $1,600 towards TRHS alumna

THREE RIVERS — The Volley for Stacy fundraiser on Saturday, March 24 raised $1,600 towards former Glen Oaks Community College volleyball player and Three Rivers High School Alumna Stacy Hunt’s medical expenses, while she continues retrieving treatment for breast cancer.

Hunt said she discovered a lump on her breast and received a mammogram in January 2017, but had no medical insurance at the time. Once she reclaimed insurance in July 2017, the cancer progressed from a stage one to a stage three C, and from one tumor on her breast to two. The two tumors collectively grew to 10 centimeters by 7 centimeters and invaded her lymph nodes.

Hunt underwent 18 rounds of chemotherapy in order to shrink the size of the tumors prior to removal. On Feb. 22, she received a bi-lateral mastectomy with reconstruction and now she will endure six weeks of radiation treatment in an act of recovery.



