Village of Constantine sewer system repairs cause overflow

CONSTANTINE — On March 27 at approximately 10:50 a.m., critical repair activities caused a sanitary sewer overflow near the 300 Water St. location of the Village of Constantine collection system. Approximately 3,340 gallons of raw wastewater overflowed a manhole during the 25-minute event.

A clean-up contractor vacuumed and power-washed the affected area. Clean-up personnel covered the affected area with hydrated lime as an additional safety measure.

All clean-up debris was properly managed at the City of Three Rivers WWTP. No surface waters were impacted by this SSO.

The WWTP staff made the required notifications to Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency for this event.