Village of Constantine air release valve malfunctions

CONSTANTINE — On Dec. 30 at approximately 9:41 a.m., Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) personnel were notified of a faulty Village of Constantine Forcemain Air Release Valve (ARV) south of the intersection of Quarterline Rd and N. Washington Street.

The malfunctioning ARV caused a Sanitary Sewage Overflow (SSO) onto the grassy area surrounding the ARV vent pipe. WWTP personnel shut down the forcemain until the malfunctioning ARV could be isolated. A clean-up contractor vacuumed the affected area. Clean-up personnel covered the affected area with hydrated lime as an additional safety measure.

All clean-up debris was properly managed at the City of Three Rivers WWTP. No surface waters were impacted by this SSO.

The WWTP staff made the required notifications to Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph County Health Department for this event.