Village of Colon receives neighborhood improvement grant

COLON — The Village of Colon recently received a neighborhood improvement grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and is looking for home owners interested in exterior mobility or energy efficiency improvements.

“We received funding in the fourth round of MSHDA’s Neighborhood Enhancements Program,” said Patricia Rayl, Colon Village Manager. “We have money available to help a home owner build a handicapped ramp to their porch, or perhaps to replace drafty windows or doors.”

This round of grant funds is limited to homes in the neighborhood of Catherine and N. Swan streets in Colon. The improvements are provided at no cost to the home owner.