Village of Centreville adopts golf cart resolution

CENTREVILLE — The Village of Centreville has adopted a resolution authorizing the operation of golf carts on village streets.

The resolution does not include ORVs or ATVs, and states that anyone wishing to operate a golf cart on public streets within the village must register their name, address and the make and serial number, if available, of the vehicle they wish to operate. The cart must be covered by liability insurance, and proof of that insurance must be provided to the Village.

After a resident provides the required information, they will be issued a “Golf Cart Permit.” Anyone who operates a golf cart within village limits must be at least 16 years old and have a valid and current driver’s license, and must have that license on their person at all times when operating such a vehicle.

Golf cart drivers can’t travel faster than 15 miles per hour, and won’t be permitted to drive said cart between “a half hour before sunset to a half hour after sunrise.”

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

