Victory Lube: Building customer relationships with car maintenance

THREE RIVERS — Oil changes are very important to the life of a car. According to industry recommendations, a car’s motor oil should be replaced somewhere between every 3,000 and 5,000 miles. When that service needs to happen in Three Rivers, one of the more convenient spots to get that done is at Victory Lube Car Care Center.

Located at 59190 S. U.S. 131, Victory Lube Car Care Center has been in Three Rivers for almost 25 years. Operations Manager Joey Andrews said opening the shop, along with others located in Niles and, until recently, Benton Harbor, was the brainchild of his father, also named Joey, and his mother, Nancy.

“My father was always kind of a car nut, and just as a kid, was always interested in cars, taking apart engines and all that,” Andrews said. “In the early 90s, they had the opportunity to take over a quick lube in Niles, which is where the first Victory Lube went. They bought that location, which was a failing location at the time, and they turned it around and it was a big success. After that, they decided to try to find more locations. They built two more locations, one in Benton Harbor, and one in Three Rivers.”