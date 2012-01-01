Vicksburg man dies after vehicle strikes tree in Leonidas Twp.

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Marshall Post are investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Fulton Road near Longnecker Road in Leonidas Township at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Bryan Smith, 30, of Vicksburg was driving a 2012 Ford F250, when it left the roadway and struck a tree. Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene was Leonidas Fire Department, Mendon Fire Department, Colon Fire Department, Life Care Ambulance, and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

No other information is being released at this time.