Veterans of U.S.S. Kaskaskia reunite in Marcellus

MARCELLUS — Fifteen veterans who served aboard the U.S.S. Kaskaskia (AO-27), a Cimarron class fleet oiler, gathered for their 28th annual reunion at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4054 in Marcellus on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Retired U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Robert Crosbie and his wife Hazel Crosbie hosted this year’s reunion. Robert Crosbie said Kaskaskia veterans “come from all over” each year to remember and honor their past aboard the ship, with some traveling from as far as Nevada.

Veterans present served as crewmembers on the ship as electricians, welders and a variety of other roles. The fleet oiler began operation after the Pearl Harbor attack and continued supplying ships during both World War II and the Korean War.

Robert Crosbie said last year’s reunion was a trip to Washington D.C., but this year the theme was “country-style,” with a laidback jeans and sweatshirt attire.

President of the reunion group Jimmy Tabb said the reunion is a tradition that allows crewmembers to share stories and reminisce.

“We do this because we are proud to be veterans and everyone definitely enjoys seeing one another, just to get together and chat about old times,” Tabb said.

Veteran David Lutman, who served aboard the ship in the R division and as a welder from 1968-69, said a time on the ship that he will never forget was when fueling another ship. The hose that transfers the oil snapped and covered him with black oil. He said he still has the stained jacket from the incident.

“It is not the greatest story but it is one I will remember. I still have the old jacket with the stains all over it. It took me a while to get it cleaned up, black oil is like tar,” Lutman said.

The reunion was actually a few days long but on Saturday, Sept. 30, the crew met for dinner, toured the war museum within Post 4054, and revealed two benches provided by the reunion association in memory of Donna Gacioch.



