Veterans’ home dedicated

CENTREVILLE — Two St. Joseph County veterans will soon move into the county’s new Veterans’ Transition House near the Langley Covered Bridge thanks to the coordinated efforts of the county’s veterans' affairs office, county commissioners, Habitat for Humanity and a host of generous individuals and organizations.

Robert Burghduff and Matthew Bailey received keys to their respective sides of the duplex during a ceremonial ribbon cutting Friday morning, culminating the project that began with a vision on how to best serve the needs of local veterans seeking housing, while transitioning into permanent quarters.

“I think it’s amazing, breathtaking,” said Bailey, an Army veteran and National Guard member who’s served his country for 7 1/2 years. Looking at his new residence and then walking through its spacious interior, he said it was hard to find words to describe how he felt about the chance he’s been given.

Burghduff, who served as a Marine for 20 years as a gunnery sergeant said he was being given a great opportunity.

“To know that this county is assisting veterans—thank you,” Burghduff said.

Gathered to celebrate the opening of the new residence at a ribbon cutting was a throng of local and state officials, project contributors and well-wishers, with county veteran’s affairs director Stoney Summey, who spearheaded the initiative, serving as master of ceremonies.

Sumney read through a lengthy list of individuals and organizations that came together to make the home a reality, noting that after he’d gotten a vision for such a project, he drove by a property on Schweitzer Road that had possibilities. A well-placed phone call set the stage for Allan and Trudy Murk of Centreville to donate the property, setting the wheels in motion to create a Veterans’ Transition Home.

“When Stoney came to the county commission (with a plan)—there was no debate,” commission chairperson Allen Balog told the crowd.

