Venus’ remains found

THREE RIVERS – It’s her. With those simple words, St. Joseph County Prosecutor John McDonough summed up the culmination of 8 1/2 agonizing years of searching for the remains of Venus Stewart, the young mother who disappeared early on the morning of April 26, 2010, from the front yard of her parents’ rural Colon home.

Douglas Stewart, her estranged husband who was convicted of her murder, Monday led McDonough and a team of current and former law enforcement officers to a five-foot deep hole near Fulton, close to Stewart’s parents home. Years of searches in that area had failed to locate any evidence of Venus’ remains.

“Doug brought us to her,” McDonough said en route to re-visiting the burial site Monday evening.

“He wanted to make a deal,” McDonough said, indicating that intensive efforts to draw information from Stewart had finally paid off.

In an ironic twist, Doug Stewart traded access to an XBOX gaming system for a visit to the site where he’d buried his wife. Stewart, in the lead-up to the murder, had engaged a young Delaware man he’d met on XBOX Live to provide Stewart an alibi in the murder scheme.

Suspected immediately of her murder, Douglas Stewart was tried and convicted of first degree homicide by a jury even though her body had not been located. McDonough and a team of dedicated law enforcement personnel worked tirelessly to put Stewart behind bars, and succeeded after a nearly month-long nationally followed trial.

After years of attempts to convince Stewart to provide the location of Venus’ remains, an opening came when Venus’ parents began to allow Venus’ and Doug’s daughters to visit Doug’s parents and his sister. McDonough said that the children were initially fed incorrect information that was refuted by Michigan State Police Det. Todd Peterson. Eventually, Stewart came around to a willingness to talk to police and make a deal.

“It (the murder) was an awful event,” McDonough said. “I promised Therese McComb (Venus’ mother) two things: We’d convict Doug and we’d find her daughter.

This has been a really emotional moment for me,” McDonough continued. “I really care about that family. I’m really happy to be able to do this.”

McDonough said that he and those working the case knew about 10 days ago that Venus’ remains would be found. “We were really anxious to get it done,” he said.

Identification was initially made by the fact that Doug Stewart led the team to the burial site. Evidence that it was Venus was also found at the scene, McDonough said. For additional confirmation and evidence, a team from the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine was on scene to process the remains.

During trial, Richard Spencer, the Delaware man, testified that Stewart had indicated that he had choked Venus to death on the McComb property prior to removing her body. Spencer also testified that Stewart, by cellular phone, had stated that his initial burial site wasn’t going to work. Stewart didn’t, however, indicate where he then took Venus’ body.

Included amongst those closing the case were retired Michigan State Police Det. Mike Scott, MSP Det. Todd Petersen, Chuck Christensen, MSP detective 1st lieutenant, Chuck Herman, retired St. Joseph County chief assistant prosecutor and MSP Tpr. Matthew Berry as well as a team from the MSP Grand Rapids crime lab.

