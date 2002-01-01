Vehicle stolen during restoration process

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle theft complaint in the 14000 block of Drummond Road. During the investigation it was found that the suspects had removed a black 2002 Yamaha 347CC 4-wheeler from the rear of the residence. The theft occurred sometime between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17. The vehicle was being restored and is not operable in its current condition.

If you have any information please contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office at 467-9045 ext. 338.