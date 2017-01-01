VanToll named Educator of the Year

THREE RIVERS — Members of Three Rivers High School’s Class of 2017 who earned academic, arts, athletic and character awards were honored at the 59th annual Senior Honors Night put on by the Three Rivers Rotary Club on Wednesday, May 3 at the Three Rivers High School Performing Arts Center.

Bryan VanToll, band director for Three Rivers High School and Three Rivers Middle School, was named the Three Rivers Rotary Club 2017 Distinguished Educator of the Year, supported by the Ronald P. and Diane K. Reece Endowment with support from Glenn Rifenberg.

“Bryan has been instrumental in the growth, development and success of the band program throughout our schools,” Rotary president Cassidy Munn said as she presented the award. When the Rotary committee observed and interviewed Mr. VanToll, his commitment to the students’ educational experience was obvious. As he instructed the students on a new piece of music he connected with them, challenged them, and built confidence in them as they discussed and played the piece together.”

One nominator wrote, “He has shown the kids what a leader should look like with his commitment to the program. When at competitions, concerts and other band-related events, he always shows professionalism. He even teaches the kids how to respect others when getting results. With his commitment to the program he has shown the kids how to have pride in their community and school.

Another nominator said, “Music is what gets my son out of bed each day. It’s what has motivated him to not only graduate from high school, but to prepare for college. I can’t ignore that Mr. VanToll has a huge part in my son’s success as a musician and student.”

VanToll thanked everyone for the “tremendous honor.”

“I remember my very first year teaching and my very first Rotary Club meeting,” he said. “I went with Mr. Shetterly [Brian Shetterly, previous band director] and I think the overwhelming response I got from the Rotarians in the very first meeting I had was ‘who’s that new student you brought to the Rotary Club?’ I still get that response today.

“I feel incredibly privileged and incredibly lucky to live in the city of Three Rivers that has such fantastic support. I look around at this evening — the 59th annual Rotary Honors Night and what a special thing that it is that Rotary takes time to honor educators, to honor students and to give back to our community so it makes me proud to be a Three Rivers resident.

“Class of 2017, I know many of you; I am very, very proud of all your accomplishments and excited to see many of those accomplishments shared tonight so thank you for all the time you’ve shared with me. For those who have been with me for seven years — that’s longer than a lot of marriages — we’ve learned a lot together, it’s been a lot of fun, so thank you all very much for the support.”

Following recognition of the students, who earned about $57,000 in local scholarships and more than $200,000 in other scholarships, Rotary Honors Night chair Jeff Middleton said, “What we make in this town is high school seniors. We make young people that graduate from our school and go out into the world.

“That’s why people like Glenn Rifenberg from the Class of 1929, Lucile Haring from the Class of 1944 and people you’ve never heard of donated money for Three Rivers High School seniors. My family first started attending Three Rivers schools in 1935; there have been about 40 Middletons to pass through, including one tonight, Lauren. My mother was a Knapp; the Knapps started attending Three Rivers schools at the turn of century. I went through Three Rivers schools, my wife went through Three Rivers schools, my kids went through Three Rivers schools. Most of you are going to leave Three Rivers and you’re probably not going to come back, at least not to live and work. Moms and dads, get ready because your kids are going.

“For most of you, you’re going to leave this town and you’re going to go somewhere else. When you get there you can say ‘I’m from Three Rivers, Michigan’ because you are and you should be proud of it. There are many people here who are very proud of your accomplishments. Some of you will come back. When you get to the town you’re going to, do something: mentor, coach little league, sing in church choir, help your neighbor go to the grocery store, be a part of your community because if nothing else we hope that’s what you learned in Three Rivers.

“We wish you all the success in the world and remember, when you get where you’re going, remember where you came from.”

Students recognized during the evening were the following.

Class officers —

President: Cara Smith

Vice President: Darian Cole

Secretary: Mackenzie Deel

Treasurer: Zoey Willson

Most Representative Seniors — Charles Ross, Darian Cole

Departmental Awards —

Art: Anthony Fund, Katy Trattles

Band: Jonathan Scare, Katy Trattles

Choir: Kaitlin Copenhaver, Matt Randle

English: Katy Trattles, Samantha Veltrie

Family and Consumer Science: Deion Deans, Tabby Kauffman

Foreign Language: Weston Geans, Serena Solis

Journalism: Neil Griffith, Samantha Veltrie

Marketing: Erish Edmisten, Weston Geans

Math: Sam Hawkins, Cara Smith

Online Learning: Olivia Guy, Megan McDowell, Jonathan Scare

Physical Education: Tyson New, Austin Wright

Science: Anthony Fund, Cara Smith

Social Studies: Amy Abel, Max Chapman

Yearbook: Michael Coffey, Rheanna Graver, Tiana Sternbergh

CTE Outstanding Senior: Alec Robinson-Conroy

Foreign Exchange Students — Katrine Bern, Ukrit Hirunwatsiri, You-Jin Kim, Stine Mork, Adame Niare, Supitcha Niphatjaroenwong, Alex Peschel, Romina Schneider, Yasmim Sobral, Leonie Tapp, Alia Welp

Honor Graduates (3.25-3.74 GPA) — Kaitlin Copenhaver, Kayla Crippin, Angel German, Andrew Gilleylen, Evan Griffioen, Cliff Hartzell, Aaron Hassinger, Allison Ives, Jacob Jaseph, Tabby Kauffman, Jack Ludwig, Emily McClain, Lauren Middleton, Mary Miller, Alex Minger, Hannah Orzol, Jacob Prowett, Charles Ross, Corrinne Shaw, Alyssa Speelman, Mason Spencer, Tiana Sternbergh, Jillian Timm, Carter Todd, Stephen Tolfree, Gage Tripp, Nathan Welch, Austin Wright, Drew Ziesmer

Highest Honor Graduates (3.75+ GPA) — Amy Abel, Haidyn Barnett-Smedziuk, Max Chapman, Michael Coffey, Darian Cole, Leah Crooks, Mackenzie Deel, Davis Dickerson, Logan Evans, Audrey Fenwick, Anthony Fund, Rheanna Graver, Olivia Guy, Sam Hawkins, Michael Hayes, Maryann Houts, Lexi Jacobs, Andrew Johnson, Olivia Judsen, Rhyeli Krause, Austin Krawczak, Morgan Lounsbury, Zack Ludwig, Megan McDowell, Tyson New, Justin Ochsenrider, Matt Paavola, Matt Randle, Jonathan Scare, Morgan Schneider, Paige Schoon, Samantha Sigman, Cara Smith, Serena Solis, Abby Springer, Esden Stafne, Katy Trattles, Lauren Vanderhoof, Samantha Veltrie, Laura Vivanco, Zoey Willson

President’s Education Awards —

Gold seal: Amy Abel, Max Chapman, Kayla Crippin, Davis Dickerson, Logan Evans, Anthony Fund, Olivia Guy, Sam Hawkins, Maryann Houts, Andrew Johnson, Morgan Lounsbury, Matt Paavola, Matt Randle, Jonathan Scare, Paige Schoon, Stephen Tolfree, Katy Trattles, Samantha Veltrie

Silver seal: Michael Coffey, Darian Cole, Kaitlin Copenhaver, Rheanna Graver, Evan Griffioen, Cliff Hartzell, Aaron Hassinger, Michael Hayes, Allison Ives, Lexi Jacobs, Austin Krawczak, Megan McDowell, Alex Minger, Charles Ross, Morgan Schneider, Cara Smith, Serena Solis

Principal’s Awards — Tabby Kauffman, Matt Randle

DAR Good Citizen — Michael Hayes

National Honor Society — Amy Abel, Haidyn Barnett-Smedziuk, Max Chapman, Michael Coffey, Darian Cole, Leah Crooks, Mackenzie Deel, Audrey Fenwick, Anthony Fund, Rheanna Graver, Olivia Guy, Sam Hawkins, Michael Hayes, Allison Ives, Lexi Jacobs, Andrew Johnson, Olivia Judsen, Rhyeli Krause, Austin Krawczak, Morgan Lounsbury, Zack Ludwig, Alex Minger, Justin Ochsenrider, Matt Paavola, Matthew Randle, Jonathan Scare, Morgan Schneider, Paige Schoon, Cara Smith, Serena Solis, Abby Springer, Esden Stafne, Stephen Tolfree, Katy Trattles, Lauren Vanderhoof, Samantha Veltrie, Jessica Vivanco, Zoey Willson

Please see Friday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.