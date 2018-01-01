Vago received overall satisfactory rating in evaluation
Scored slightly higher in 2018 compared to previous year
By:
Alek Frost, Managing Editor
THREE RIVERS — On Tuesday evening, prior to his resignation on Wednesday, former Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority Board Chair Ron Buckhold sent an email which includes documents that indicate TRDDA Executive Director Dave Vago received an overall satisfactory rating on his 2018 evaluation.
