Vacation Bible Study comes to an end

THREE RIVERS — Over 20 kids, aged four to 11, wrapped up their last day at Vacation Bible Study at the Ninth Street United Methodist Church in Three Rivers on Thursday, Aug. 23.

This year’s theme was “Jesus teaches us how God wants us to live.” Each day group leaders explained focus points to the kids based on this year’s theme, which included prayer, put God first, the Golden Rule, and to give.



