US Marine Corps 242nd birthday celebrated

The St. Joseph County Area – Marine Corps League #1401 celebrated the United States Marine Corps’ 242nd birthday on Friday, Nov. 10 at Sturgis-Young Civic Center in Sturgis. Pictured is Paymaster Steven Gary cutting the birthday cake with a Mameluke sword during the celebration. The event featured 50/50 and raffle tickets with all proceeds going to Toys for Tots in the 12 to 16-age range. Gary said toys, clothes, and other items would be purchased at two Meijer locations in Three Rivers and Sturgis, and then donated to the Sturgis Salvation Army and the Three Rivers Lions Club. Right, Chaplin Larry Fitch, Staff Sgt. USMC Ret., was named Marine of the Year by St. Joseph County Area – Marine Corps League #1401 on Friday, Nov. 10.