US-131 reconstruction starts Monday in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on Monday will begin reconstructing 2.3 miles of US-131 between William R. Monroe Boulevard and Hoffman Road in Three Rivers, St. Joseph County.

The two-year, $20 million project includes new intersections at M-60 and Hoffman Road, construction of a boulevard, bridge repairs over the Rocky River, and new sidewalks and shared-used paths.

Throughout construction, one lane will be open in each direction on US-131, as will access to businesses in the project area. Brief detours will be posted on local roads during intersection reconstruction.

Work in 2019 includes reconfiguring the US-131/M-60 interchange to a standard, signalized intersection, eliminating many of the ramps at the current interchange. The Hoffman Road intersection also will be rebuilt this year, as well as repairs to the Rocky River bridge and any temporary paving necessary for planned 2020 construction. Construction this year is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 25.

2020 reconstruction includes converting US-131 to a boulevard from Broadway Street to Hoffman Road, removing the northbound M-60 ramp to West Michigan Avenue, adding a shared-use path along northbound US-131 from West Broadway Street to Arnold Street, and new sidewalk along southbound US-131 from Broadway Street to Kerr Creek Road. Construction is planned to start in late March 2020 and be completed by mid-October 2020.

The new lane and intersection configurations will improve safety and traffic flow, reducing left-turn crashes and overall crash severity along the US-131 corridor. Shorter pedestrian crossings and additional facilities will improve safety and access for pedestrians.