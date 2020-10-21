U.S. 131 reconstruction hits final stages

THREE RIVERS — After two years of detours, construction and some traffic backups, the U.S. 131 reconstruction project in Three Rivers is now in its final stages.

The two-phase project, which cost $20 million and included reconstruction and reconfiguration of the highway corridor into a boulevard with Michigan left turns and changing the U.S. 131/M-60 interchange into a standard signalized intersection, is expected to completely wrap up on Nov. 15. Before it wraps up, however, the corridor will tentatively be open to full traffic in both lanes on Oct. 28.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman Nick Schirippa said it is exciting for the project to be nearly done.

“It's been two years in the making, and to finally be this close to being done with it, between our engineers and the construction contractors, I think this is a pretty exciting moment,” Schirippa said. “Everyone remembers that stretch of 131 before, it looked like a runway. It was practically 143,000 lanes wide, it was all concrete, there were opposing left turn lanes; it was a mess. This was the result of decades of evolution, now it's changed into a boulevard with Michigan Lefts.”

Once the road tentatively opens to full traffic on Oct. 28, Schirippa said, there could still be some utility and signal work to be done as well as short, intermittent single-lane closures before the official end date in November. However, he said opening up lanes in both directions is a “huge step” in completing the project.

“Right now, we're working on those Michigan Lefts and doing some median work, so once we get those done, that's pretty much all the roadwork piece we need to complete, which means we'll open up both those lanes in both directions, which is a huge step,” Schirippa said. “That's that last step before we're actually done.”

The new Michigan Left turns have seen plenty of driver complaints and criticism so far in the initial couple of weeks since they have been open, and Schirippa conceded it will take a little bit of time to get used to them. He said it will be “awkward” initially, but once regular drivers get used to them, it will be easier to navigate and help unfamiliar drivers.

“It looks completely different, it functions a little differently, and people are going to have to get used to how that works and getting comfortable in that corridor,” Schirippa said. “You're going to see kind of a learning curve. Generally it takes a couple of months before the regular users get in the flow, and if you've ever traveled anywhere you've never been before, what's your first instinct when driving? Follow the flow of traffic. What everyone else is doing, that's what I'm going to do. That's comfortable, that's safe, and so that's what the new people in the area will do.”

Schirippa said there are plenty of safety benefits to the new boulevard-style road, most notably reducing the number of “conflict points” when turning. Schirippa said for every lane people turned across under the old layout, it created a conflict point and presented drivers at an angle for a T-bone crash.

“Those [T-bone crashes] traditionally end up if not a fatality, in serious-injury crashes. Multiply that exponentially by every lane you're crossing and add in the conflict points with an opposing left turn lane, that's two more conflict points. So they start to add up,” Schirippa said. “The Michigan Left takes away some of those conflict points, and what conflict points remain are lower-speed, lower-level crash conflict points.”

Schirippa said historically, the corridor wasn’t initially intended to be as big as it is today as a major commercial corridor in the county, starting out as just a bypass of downtown Three Rivers.

“Over time, over decades, it grew into a very well-traveled commercial corridor that now has several driveways and access points,” Schirippa said. “Our challenge was taking a stretch which wasn't intended to be what it is, taking what it had become and making it work.”

Many people have wondered, in the process of trying to make it work, why MDOT chose to create Michigan Left turns instead of seemingly-simpler changes, such as left turn lights at the Broadway Street and Michigan Avenue intersections. Schirippa said the Michigan Lefts came out of public engagement with both the City of Three Rivers and multiple public meetings on the project with local residents over the last several years, with much of the feedback focusing on safety.

“We worked with the city, the city had meetings, lots of public engagement and lots of input to get an idea not just of how we would design it but how we would design it with what the city wanted to see, what residents and business owners wanted to see. One of the biggest things we heard was safety,” Schirippa said. “There were entirely too many conflict points for the traffic types present, so we had to take that into consideration. There were a few different directions we could have gone, and the reason Michigan Lefts were chosen is because it keeps the same level of service. It keeps traffic moving at the same level of efficiency or relatively close to it, while also offering safe cross-traffic movement.”

To take a Michigan Left, Schirippa said, if, for example you’re driving northbound and you see your destination on the left, move into the left lane and go past your destination, find the next available Michigan Left, merge left into the turn, make the U-turn, and go back and turn right into your destination.

“Doing it will take three or four of those,” Schirippa said. “If people have never done it before, you do it a couple of times, and it's like, ‘Okay, now I get it, now I understand the tempo, the flow, the movements I need to make.’”

Along with the new safety measures, Schirippa said the stretch will just plain look nicer when it’s done.

“Anyone who drives through Three Rivers now is going to be, instead of on what looks like a runway and a huge wide swath of concrete, on a stretch of road that’s a little warmer, welcoming, a little more community, and a little more homier,” Schirippa said. “It'll ultimately deliver the same thing the previous 131 delivered in terms of efficiency, it's a much homier corridor.”

Schirippa said while it will take some getting used to, overall, it will make the stretch of road easier to navigate.

“We're really excited to see all the machines and equipment and cones and barrels go away and just turn Three Rivers loose on it,” Schirippa said. “Change is hard, any one of us can admit that, but I think what people will find as they start to drive this corridor is while change may be hard, it's not bad. It's different, it's going to take a minute to get used to, but then after you get used to it, you're going to appreciate how much easier it is to navigate that corridor.”

