U.S. 131 project update

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced an update on construction on U.S. 131 over the next two weeks, as part of the reconstruction of the U.S. 131 corridor through Three Rivers.

Work on the Rocky River bridge on northbound U.S. 131 north of Hoffman Road will conclude this week. However, the bridge will remain closed until approach roadwork is completed. Just south of Hoffman Road, road building and underground storm pipe work will continue.

Traffic patterns at the area of the W.R. Monroe Industrial Park on the south end of the project, near the U.S. 131/M-60 interchange, will be switched to the opposite side starting this week, while underground storm pipe and road building continues at that area.

Starting the week of August 5, underground pipe work and some road building will begin north of Hoffman Road, while the same work will continue at the area of W.R. Monroe Boulevard.

One lane in both directions on southbound U.S. 131 at the Hoffman Road/Rocky River bridge area will continue, and utility relocation work will remain ongoing throughout the project.