U.S. 131 project update

The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced an update on construction on U.S. 131 over the next two weeks, as part of the reconstruction of the U.S. 131 corridor through Three Rivers.

One-lane traffic in both directions from the U.S. 131/M-60 interchange to Lovers Lane will continue throughout the next two weeks. Work on the project will be suspended from July 4-7 in observance of the Independence Day holiday, and will resume June 8.

This week, the reconstruction of the Hoffman Road intersection from the Rocky River bridge to U.S. 131 is scheduled to be completed on July 3 after a week and a half of work. Work on the Rocky River bridge north on U.S. 131 will continue, along with work on the south end of the project at W.R. Monroe Boulevard.

On the week of July 8, when construction work resumes, road building and underground pipe laying will resume at the W.R. Monroe Boulevard area. Work will also resume on the Rocky River bridge north on U.S. 131.