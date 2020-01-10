U.S. 131 construction update - Oct. 1, 2020

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers drivers, get ready for Michigan left turns.

As part of an update on the reconstruction project of U.S. 131 over the next two weeks, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced starting Monday, Oct. 5, a new traffic pattern will be put in place, with both sides of the new highway open to one lane of traffic. The northbound side will have its right lane open for northbound traffic, while the southbound side will have its right lane open for southbound traffic. Both left lanes will be closed.

In addition, starting next week, the direct Coon Hollow Road to Arnold Street and Arnold Street to Coon Hollow Road crossing will be permanently closed, with MDOT asking drivers to turn right and use the next available Michigan left turn in the center median. The direct Millard Street crossing over U.S. 131 will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 6 for construction, with MDOT asking drivers to also turn right at this area and use the next available Michigan left turn. The same will occur for the direct Broadway Street crossing over U.S. 131 on Wednesday, Oct. 14, when it will be closed for construction.

To do a Michigan left turn, according to MDOT, if you are headed northbound or southbound and pass a business establishment or street you wish to visit, proceed to the next available paved turnaround in the center median that you are allowed to use. Turn left at this turnaround to go toward the opposite-bound side of the highway, stop at the stop sign, then proceed when safe to the business or street you wish to visit.

On Oct. 12, paving will begin on the U.S. 131 northbound left lane, and is expected to last four days.

During both upcoming weeks of construction, new center median U.S. 131 roadbuilding will begin with earthwork, temporary drive removal, concrete construction, and restoration. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times, multi-use path paving will be ongoing as the schedule permits, and some utility relocation work will be ongoing throughout the project.

The project is expected to be completed Sunday, Nov. 15.