U.S. 131 construction update - August 7, 2020

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced an update on construction on U.S. 131 over the next two weeks, as part of the reconstruction of the U.S. 131 corridor through Three Rivers.

Prior to the week of Aug. 10, Coon Hollow Road is expected to be re-opened Saturday. For the week, Broadway Road will remain closed with westbound traffic allowed, while construction moves to the north side of the road. Kerr Creek Road access will remain closed while the new cul de sac gets paved.

Starting the week of Aug. 17, Millard Road will be closed to eastbound traffic beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Westbound traffic will be allowed on the road, and MDOT asks drivers to follow the posted detour. Kerr Creek cul de sac construction will finish up this week, and paving will be finished as the schedule permits.

During both weeks, new southbound U.S. 131 roadbuilding will continue, multi-use path paving will be ongoing, and the electrical subcontractor will be doing traffic signal work at various locations. Access to businesses will be maintained at all times.