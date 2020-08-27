U.S. 131 construction update - August 26

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced an update on construction on U.S. 131 over the next two weeks, as part of the reconstruction of the U.S. 131 corridor through Three Rivers.

Broadway Road will completely reopen this week on Wednesday, while on Millard Road, westbound traffic was moved to the south side of the road on Tuesday. Eastbound traffic is asked to continue to follow posted detours. Kerr Creek cul de sac paving has been completed, as well.

Next week, Millard Road will continue to be closed to eastbound traffic, with detours posted.

Throughout both weeks, new southbound U.S. 131 roadbuilding will continue, as well as multi-use path paving as the schedule permits. Access will be maintained to businesses at all times, and some utility relocation work will be ongoing throughout the project. All operations are weather-dependent and subject to change.