Upton receives local award for championing school-based health centers

THREE RIVERS – United States Rep. Fred Upton received recognition from Three Rivers Health on Monday, March 4, for his work advocating for school-based health centers.

The award Upton received came about because of his efforts in Washington to include language that would’ve re-authorized the School-Based Health Centers Bill. The bill would have federally recognized school-based health centers for national funding.

“While in the end, the language would not be included in the bill package on the House floor, the leadership and work the Congressman did on this was greatly appreciated,” Three Rivers High School junior Jerry Hendrick said in a prepared statement while presenting the award.

