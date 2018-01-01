Upcoming local meeting topics in St. Joseph County
Three Rivers mayor to be recognized at city commission meeting
THREE RIVERS — At the Three Rivers city commission meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 at Three Rivers City Hall, 333 W. Michigan Ave., the following topics are on the agenda:
Under presentations and recognitions 1. Citizen of the Year Proclamation – Thomas J. Lowry
Under communications:
1. Act 51 Roadway Addition – S. Health Parkway
The Commission will consider adopting the attached resolution and accepting S. Health Parkway into the City’s Act 51 street system.
2. 2018 Bridge Funding Resolutions
The Commission will consider adopting the attached resolutions.
3. Memory Isle Bridge Engineering CO #1
The Commission will consider approving a change order in the amount of $7,500 with Fleis and Vandenbrink for engineering and bidding services for the Memory Isle bridge project.
4. Solar Farm Lease
The Commission will consider approving the agreement.
5. Electrical Permitting
The Commission will consider authorizing Safebuilt to request permission from the State to handle our electrical inspections.
6. Rezone Request for 819 S. Main Street
The Commission will consider rezoning the property.
7. Rezone Request for 1012 Canal Street
The Commission will consider rezoning the property.
8. Rezone Request for 10th Street Vacant Lots
The Commission will consider rezoning the property.
