County to consider resolution

pertaining to detachment petitions

Tuesday

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph

County board of commissioners,

scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 17

at 5 p.m. on the third floor of the St.

Joseph County Courthouse, 125 W.

Main St. in Centreville, will consider

the following topics:

Under new business:

•Grant Writer Services Agreement

(Renewal) – Teresa Doehring

•Maintenance Agreement with City

Plumbing, Heating and Air

Conditioning – Ryan Post

•Capital Improvement Program

(Policy & Procedures) – Ryan Post

Under Resolutions:

•Centreville Softball Team

•Michigan DNR Land Acquisition

Project Agreement

•Deficit Elimination Plan

•Petitions for Detachment

Under Nominations/Appointments:

•Commission on Aging — Joseph

Heivilin, Loyid Stemen, Margaret

Shultz, Donald Eaton, Stephen Boland,

Jon Withers.

St. Joseph County ISD board to hold

organizational meeting Monday

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph

County Intermediate School District

board of education will hold an

organizational meeting on Monday,

July 16 in the St. Joseph County

Intermediate School District Office,

62445 Shimmel Rd. in Centreville.

Topics on Monday’s agenda include

the following:

1. Board Officers and Appointments:

a. Nominations for and election of

the president of the board for 2018-19

b. Nominations for and election of

the vice-president of the board for

2018-19

c. Nominations for and election of

the treasurer of the board for 2018-19

d. Nominations for and election of

the secretary of the board for 2018-19

e. Board member appointments for

2018-19:

1) Two representatives for ISD

Board Finance Committee

2) Two representatives for ISD

Board Personnel Committee

3) Two representatives for ISD

Board Policy Committee

