Upcoming local meeting topics
County to consider resolution
pertaining to detachment petitions
Tuesday
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph
County board of commissioners,
scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 17
at 5 p.m. on the third floor of the St.
Joseph County Courthouse, 125 W.
Main St. in Centreville, will consider
the following topics:
Under new business:
•Grant Writer Services Agreement
(Renewal) – Teresa Doehring
•Maintenance Agreement with City
Plumbing, Heating and Air
Conditioning – Ryan Post
•Capital Improvement Program
(Policy & Procedures) – Ryan Post
Under Resolutions:
•Centreville Softball Team
•Michigan DNR Land Acquisition
Project Agreement
•Deficit Elimination Plan
•Petitions for Detachment
Under Nominations/Appointments:
•Commission on Aging — Joseph
Heivilin, Loyid Stemen, Margaret
Shultz, Donald Eaton, Stephen Boland,
Jon Withers.
St. Joseph County ISD board to hold
organizational meeting Monday
CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph
County Intermediate School District
board of education will hold an
organizational meeting on Monday,
July 16 in the St. Joseph County
Intermediate School District Office,
62445 Shimmel Rd. in Centreville.
Topics on Monday’s agenda include
the following:
1. Board Officers and Appointments:
a. Nominations for and election of
the president of the board for 2018-19
b. Nominations for and election of
the vice-president of the board for
2018-19
c. Nominations for and election of
the treasurer of the board for 2018-19
d. Nominations for and election of
the secretary of the board for 2018-19
e. Board member appointments for
2018-19:
1) Two representatives for ISD
Board Finance Committee
2) Two representatives for ISD
Board Personnel Committee
3) Two representatives for ISD
Board Policy Committee
