City to hold special budget meeting Tuesday

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8 at Three Rivers City Hall, 333 W. Michigan Ave., for a special budget meeting to review the proposed 2018-19 budget.

GOCC board to consider bond resolution for concourse renovation

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College board of trustees will meet at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 10 at 62249 Shimmel Rd. in Centreville. The following topics are on the agenda:

Under Discussion Items:

1. Concourse Renovation Update

2. Capital Levy/Millage Update

3. State Capital Outlay Update

4. AACC Conference Update

5. MCCA Summer Conference – Traverse City, July 24-27

6. ACCT – New York, NY, Oct. 24-27

Under Action Items

1. Budget Resolution for 2018-2019

2. Bond Resolution for Concourse Renovation

Under Administrative Reports

1. Dean of Academics & Extended Learning – Dr. Patricia Morgenstern

2. Dean of Students – Tonya Howden

3. Dean of Finance – Bruce Zakrzewski

4. Executive Director of Communications & Marketing – Val Juergens

5. Business Outreach – Paul Aivars

6. Institutional Innovation – Chuck Frisbie

7. Foundation Director – Vonda Marrow

8. President David Devier

Alek Frost can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or alek@threeriversnews.com.