Upcoming local meeting topics
City to hold special budget meeting Tuesday
THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers city commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8 at Three Rivers City Hall, 333 W. Michigan Ave., for a special budget meeting to review the proposed 2018-19 budget.
GOCC board to consider bond resolution for concourse renovation
CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College board of trustees will meet at 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 10 at 62249 Shimmel Rd. in Centreville. The following topics are on the agenda:
Under Discussion Items:
1. Concourse Renovation Update
2. Capital Levy/Millage Update
3. State Capital Outlay Update
4. AACC Conference Update
5. MCCA Summer Conference – Traverse City, July 24-27
6. ACCT – New York, NY, Oct. 24-27
Under Action Items
1. Budget Resolution for 2018-2019
2. Bond Resolution for Concourse Renovation
Under Administrative Reports
1. Dean of Academics & Extended Learning – Dr. Patricia Morgenstern
2. Dean of Students – Tonya Howden
3. Dean of Finance – Bruce Zakrzewski
4. Executive Director of Communications & Marketing – Val Juergens
5. Business Outreach – Paul Aivars
6. Institutional Innovation – Chuck Frisbie
7. Foundation Director – Vonda Marrow
8. President David Devier
