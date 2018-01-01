Upcoming local meeting topics

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — At the St. Joseph County commission meeting, held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 on the third floor of the St. Joseph County Courthouse, 125 W. Main St. in Centreville, the following topics are on the agenda:

Under action items:

* Apportionment Report – Tony Meyaard, Josh Simmons

* Request to Assess a County 9-1-1- Surcharge (Resolution)

* Request to Place 9-1-1 Millage on May 2018 Ballot (Resolution)

* Amendment to Canteen Services Agreement

* FY 2018 Emergency Management Work Agreement

* Amended FY 2018 Community Corrections Grant

Under nominations/appointments:

* Election Board of Canvassers (by ballot)

At the Three Rivers city commission meeting, held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at Three Rivers City Hall, 333 W. Michigan Ave., the following topics are on the agenda:

* Bowman Park Statue Garden Concrete Replacement

The Commission will consider to approve the use of the fund balance for a purchase order for WC Geans in the amount of $4,875.

* Public Employer Contributions to Medical Benefit Plans

The Commission will consider to adopt the attached resolution electing the hard caps limit to comply with the requirements of PA 152 of 2011 for plan year 2018.

* Sale of City Property-3 Acres at the Airport Industrial Park

The Commission will consider to place the attached resolution on file for 30 days.