Upcoming local meeting topics

At the Three Rivers school board meeting, held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Three Rivers Community Schools’ administration building, 851 Sixth Ave., the following are on the agenda:

•DECA National Competition

•A bus purchase resolution

•A closed session for a student discipline hearing

•Reports from the human resources and finance committees

•A work session including a strategic planning report, the action agenda and a budget report.

At the St. Joseph County commission meeting, held at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the St. Joseph County Courthouse, 125 W. Main St. in Centreville, the following are on the agenda:

•A public hearing and afterwards authorization of a DNR trust fund grant application that would allow the county to acquire a 60-acre parcel off of US-131 south of Gleason Road at minimal cost.

