Until next year…

County Fair comes to a close
By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE — Festivities during the weeklong St. Joseph County Grange Fair reached the year’s end on Saturday, Sept. 22.
As opposed to the previous year’s record-breaking heat, Fair Manager Bill Johnson said this year was “perfect Centreville Fair weather,” which appeared to have brought a crowd to the grandstands during the chilly, fall nights and to the 4-H barns without the heat bothering the animals.
 

