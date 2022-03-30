'Unnecessary Farce' to bring constant laughs to Community Players

THREE RIVERS — Two incompetent cops, three crooks, and eight doors set the stage for a hilarious play opening at the Three Rivers Community Players beginning this Friday.

Unnecessary Farce, a farcical comedy written by Paul Slade Smith, will be performed at the Community Players from April 1-3 and 8-10 at their theatre at 15526 Millard Road. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.

The show follows the story of a sting operation taking place at a pair of cheap motel rooms, led by two incompetent cops (played by Cameron Mains and Amber Anderson) who are trying to catch the local mayor, Mayor Meekly (played by Eathan Bingaman), admitting to embezzling $16 million on videotape from the next room. But there's some confusion as to who's in which room, who's being videotaped, who's taken the money, who's hired a very Scottish hitman (played by Jacob Beck), and why the accountant the cops are using to drag the truth out (played by Heather Ramsey) keeps taking off her clothes.

“There's a lot of doors slamming, a lot of clothes flying off, and a lot of somebody pretending to be someone else,” show director Chad VanderMei said. “You can expect two hours of hilarious, nonstop action.”

Other principal roles in the seven-person cast include Richard Johnson as Agent Frank, a gruff but instantly-terrified security guard, and Sheelagh Straub as the mayor’s wife.

VanderMei, who is directing his very first show with the Community Players, said while the story itself is “hysterical,” the cast has made it even better.

“Everybody is so funny; everybody is so awesome. I don't think I could've asked for a better group of people for my first time directing, because they're all so funny and seem to be on the same wavelength in knowing how the jokes are supposed to land and making it happen,” VanderMei said.

Unnecessary Farce will be a bit of a notable production for the Community Players, as it features what is thought to be the biggest set in the organization’s history, with an 8-by-12-foot section at the back of the stage consisting of a few doors and a walkway, something necessary for the makeup of the motel-themed set.

“We needed the space for the doors, and [set designer] Dan Jackson and I, we spent a total of 50 hours building the set basically from scratch,” VanderMei said. “What we did, because we wanted to be able to have space in the main area of the stage but also have that connecting door in the middle there, is that we pushed that entire section back eight feet, so we can have all that stuff and still be able to close the firewall. So, we kept the safety feature fully functional, and also added an 8x12 section.”

The fast-paced comedy makes excellent use of the entire set, with the comedic timing of the actors on point throughout the show. The multiple doors are used wonderfully to add to that effect, and the surprising and hilarious situations the characters are put in will keep audiences on their toes every minute. VanderMei said it’s kept him and the actors on their toes as well.

“The writing of the script is so well-done and hysterical that it's been a challenge to keep people in character on stage and backstage,” VanderMei said.

However, because of adult language and some of the situations presented, VanderMei said the show isn’t exactly one to bring your kids to.

“I wouldn't say it's PG-13, it's TV-14. I'd say don't bring kids under 12, unless supervised by a parent,” VanderMei said. “It is not a show aimed for kids.”

Overall, VanderMei said audiences can expect non-stop hilarity with “Unnecessary Farce.”

“You've got the rookie cops, you've got the sex-crazed accountant, the super-innocent mayor and his wife, one of the best character actors in the area playing one of the hardest characters that I've ever seen with the hitman and knocking it out of the park, and you’ve got a veteran actor playing a gruff and easily-terrified security guard,” VanderMei said. “It's just two hours of non-stop funny.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at the door or online at trcommunityplayers.org.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 22 or robert@threeriversnews.com.